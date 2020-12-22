Meghalaya cricket team geared up for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shillong: The Meghalaya cricket team is all set to leave for the twelfth edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will be played from January 10, 2021, a notification from the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) had said.

The team is currently preparing for the tournament in West Garo Hills, where the players are attending a 10-day training camp, after which they will depart for the series, competing against 38 teams for the coveted trophy.

MCA selection committee has submitted a list of 18 players under the senior men category for the 2020-21 season.

The Meghalaya Team is placed in the plate group, which is the bottom tier group for new teams who have been recently included to be a part of major domestic national cricket tournaments by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary had said, "The health and safety of all members of the teams, match officials, and state association staff members are central to our planning for the upcoming domestic season," adding that he had requested all the cricketing boards to strictly comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

The final list of the players will also play the Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments next year.

The players for the Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 are Abhay Negi, Aditya Singhania, Chengkham Sangma, Larry Sangma, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Dippu Sangma, Yogesh Tiwari, Rohit Shah, Anish Charak, Wanlambok Nongkhlaw, Kilco Sangma, Shellingstar Thabah, Punit Bisht, Sanjay Yadav, Ravi Teja, Shiva Sangma, Wellmanson Passah and Shaisngi Lyngdoh.

Trial matches were earlier held at the Allotgre Stadium in Tura from December seven to 11 to select players to be included in the team during which players from all over the state participated. A total of 15 players were selected from the trial matches.

Coach Goutam Shome and Trainer Himmat Singh, who are both BCCI certified along with Physio Surojit Biswas and a Manager will also be travelling with the team as the support staff.

