BJP's Pradan Baruah Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhimpur Parliamentary Constituency with Record Margin of Over 2 Lakhs Votes

LAKHIMPUR: Finally, the victory margin in Lakhimpur House of Parliamentary Constituency (HPC) in the 18th Lok Sabha Poll-2024 increased up to a total of 2,01,257 votes as per the result declared by the Returning Officer-cum-Lakhimpur District Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge on Tuesday night after the completion of the counting process.

As per the final result, winner of the HPC, incumbent MP Pradan Baruah of BJP has secured 6,63122 votes while his nearest contestant, Congress candidate Uday Shankar Hazarika has bagged 4,61865 votes. With this victory Pradan Baruah registered third time victory in the constituency and paved his way once again to the parliament.

It should be noted here that in the 2019 Lok Sabha Poll, Pradan Baruah of BJP secured 7,76,406 while his nearest contestant, Congress candidate Anil Borgohain bagged 4,25,855 votes. By this performance, the winner was potent enough to upgrade the margin far more better than what he did in the by-poll held in 2016 and what Sarbananda Sonowal, the first BJP MP of the HPC did in the 2014 general election.

In the 2014, Sarbananda Sonowal won the general election in Lakhimpur HPC by bagging 6,12,543 votes against Congress candidate Ranee Narah who lost the seat in that election because of securing only 3,20,405 votes and Sarbananda Sonowal registered his victory by a margin of 2,92,138 votes.

On the other hand, in 2016 by poll held after he had vacated the seat, BJP candidate Pradan Baruah won the seat by securing 5,51,663 votes against Congress candidate Dr. Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu who achieved 3,61,444 votes in a bilateral contest. The victory margin in that by-poll was 1,90,219. Though the difference of victory margin between BJP and Congress increased in 2019, the same decreased in 2024.

However, the BJP candidate managed to win the seat by overcoming a strong undercurrent in favour of the Congress which was observed during the poll days. In this election, Pradan Baruah has secured 54.70 per cent votes while Uday Shankar Hazarika has secured 38.10 per cent votes.

It is notable here that a report regarding the result of the recent parliamentary election in the 12 Lakhimpur HPC was though published in the Wednesday edition of The Sentinel with the figures of the total votes bagged by the BJP and the Congress candidates, it was stated in the report that the cumulative figure at the last moment might be vary as the due process of vote counting was underway at the time of filing the report. According to the final announcement, the distribution of votes achieved by BJP and Congress in the nine LAC fragments under the HPC are as follows: Nowboicha: BJP- 62,014, Congress-69,066; Ranganadi: BJP-71,182, Congress-63,268; Lakhimpur: BJP-65,030, Congress-56,548; Dhakuakhana: BJP-67,017, Congress-49,713; Dhemaji: BJP-70,066, Congress-47,423; Sissiborgaon: BJP-73,053; Congress 45,332, Jonai: BJP-1,09,121, Congress-40,675; Doom-dooma: BJP-63,570, Congress-35,169 and Sadiya: BJP-78,254, Congress-51,526; ballot vote for BJP-3815, ballot vote for Congress-3145.

A total of 16,921 voters cast their franchise in the constituency by pressing the None Of The Above (NOTA) button. On the other hand, among the other seven candidates out of nine, who were in fray, besides the BJP and Congress candidates, Ghana Kanta Chutia of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has secured 14,197 votes, Dhiren Kachari from Communist Party of India (CPI) has secured 19,631 votes, Pallab Pegu from Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI-C) has secured 6137 votes, Biren Bailung from Voters Party International (VPI) has secured 5359 votes and independent candidates Gobin Biswakarma has secured 7526 votes, Deba Nath Pait has secured 6163 votes and Bikram Ramchiary has secured 10,293 votes. In the Lakhimpur HPC, the number of votes cast in favour of NOTA has outperformed 6 contesting candidates. Out of the total 12,12,345 votes cast in the HPC, a total of 11,94,293 votes were found valid while the number of rejected votes is 1131.

Also Read: SSB Sector Headquarters, Rangia, Leads Mass Plantation Drive for World Environment Day

Also Watch: