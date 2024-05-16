Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) pioneers Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration for media persons in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Kokrajhar: In a pioneering move, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has taken a significant step towards embracing technological advancements in journalism by organizing the first ever Government sponsored workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for media persons in the state of Assam. The workshop was held on Wednesday at the conference hall of BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar.

Under the visionary leadership of BTC Chief Executive Member, Promod Boro, the workshop unfolded as a dynamic platform aimed at equipping media professionals with the essential skills and knowledge to harness AI in their journalistic pursuits. Spearheaded by the Information and Public Relations Department of BTC, the workshop aimed to ignite innovation and excellence within the media professionals.

Inaugurating the workshop, BTC’s Joint Secretary for Information and Public Relations, Racktim Buragohain, emphasized the Council’s unwavering commitment to fostering an environment conducive to embracing cutting-edge technologies in journalism.

Conducting the workshop, Dipankar Mandal from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur delved into practical applications of AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Typeset.io, offering invaluable insights tailored to enhance media professionals’ efficiency and effectiveness. In his introductory address, BTC’s Officer on Special Duty for Education, Nilotpal Kashyap, underscored the profound impact of AI in reshaping traditional journalistic practices, heralding a new dawn of innovation and efficiency.

Expressing gratitude to all the participants for their participation and support, Zahid Ahmed Tapadar, RO-cum-CHD of the IPR Department, BTC reiterated the BTC CEM’s steadfast commitment to empowering media professionals and elevating the quality of reportage.

The workshop was attended by 30 media persons from Kokrajhar district, representing a diverse cross-section of journalistic expertise and interests. It is noteworthy that, the IPR Department under BTC plans to organize similar kind of workshop in other districts under the administrative control of BTC in near future.

