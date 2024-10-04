Bodoland University Hosts Seminar on 'Living With Precarity' in 21st Century Literature

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The department of English at the Bodoland University (BU) in collaboration with the Challenging Precarity Network and ICCR-NERC, hosted a two-day national seminar on the theme “Living With Precarity: Literature in Context in the 21st Century” recently. The highly anticipated event brought together distinguished academics and scholars from across India, who engaged in vibrant discussions on the diverse dimensions of precarity in contemporary times.

As many as 54 academic papers were presented in both online and offline formats, selected from over one hundred submissions, ensuring a rich variety of perspectives

and in-depth analyses. Scholars explored how the concept of precarity, has been portrayed and addressed in various forms of literature and cultural studies. Of particular note was the participation of international scholars from Middle East Technical University, Ankara, Turkey.

Prof. Nurten Birlik and Ataberk Cetinkaya contributed to the discussions by presenting their insights on precarity, adding a global perspective to the seminar.

The seminar was inaugurated in the presence of several prominent dignitaries. Professor B.L. Ahuja, the Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, graced the occasion along with Professor Dhanapati Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Bhattadev University, Dr. Subung Basumatary, Registrar of Bodoland University and Dr. Subhash Chandra Das fraom Bhattadev University, Bajali. Their presence underscored the importance of academic collaboration in addressing the challenges of precarity. The event also featured keynote addresses and resource persons who are leading voices in their fields. Dr. Om Prakash Dwivedi, Associate Professor of English Literature at Benett University,a Noida, Dr. Binayak Roy, Associate Professor from the University of North Bengal, Dr. Dhananjay Rai from Central University of Gujarat, and Dr. Goutam Karmakar, Research Associate at Durban University of Technology, South Afica, all contributed their expertise on the subject, enriching the discussions.

A significant highlight of the seminar was the panel discussion, where esteemed Professors such as Dr. Dolikajytoti Sarmah and Dr. Dhurjati Sarma from Gauhati University shared their views. The seminar also marked a milestone in fostering academic partnerships, as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed betvween Bodoland University and Bhattadev University. This MoU, aimed at promoting academic collaboration, was signed in the presence of both universities’ Vice-Chancellors and Registrars, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing research and scholarship. The two-day seminar concluded with a valedictory address by Professor Jyotiraj Pathak from the department of Political Science, Bodoland University. His speech encapsulated the critical reflections made during the event, emphasizing the need for continued engagement with issues of precarity in both academic and broader societal discourses, precarity, linking it to broader societal and literary contexts.

Also Read: Assam Governor Celebrates Birthday at Mother Old Age Home

Also Watch: