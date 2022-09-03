Body of Youth Found in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON, Sept 2: The body of one Baharul Islam, a resident of Dighaliati under Juria PS was found on the roadside near Goroimari area, on the outskirts of the town on Friday morning. His mobile phone as well as his motorcycle were laying abandoned near the body of the youth, sources said. The youth was released from a rehabilitation centre a couple of weeks back and on Thursday he went to Dhing from his Islampatty rented house.

Meanwhile, Jajori police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Nagaon Civil Hospital for post mortem. The cause of his mysterious death is yet to be confirmed till the time of filing this report, sources from police said adding further that Jajori police registered an U/D case and further investigation was on. Over half dozen of bodies of youths were found in and around Nagaon town within a week which drew reaction of several sections of the society.

