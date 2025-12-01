Locals, Police nab goat thieves after high-speed chase in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In Bokakhat, an attempt was made to steal goats using a luxury vehicle. Two goat thieves were arrested along with the stolen goats. There has been a rise in goat and cattle theft in various areas of Bokakhat in recent days, causing extreme concern among the public. On Sunday, near the Rajabari Public Club in Bokakhat, two youths who arrived in a car were seen trying to load goats grazing by the roadside into their vehicle. When the locals noticed this and shouted, the thieves fled with their car.

The public chased the vehicle and, with the help of the police, after about an hour to an hour-and-a-half, they managed to intercept the speeding car on the highway near Methoni tea estate. While the thieves tried to escape after ramming their vehicle into another one, the locals and police succeeded in capturing them. The vehicle used by the goat thieves bore the registration number AS01AG 1999. Five goats were recovered from inside the vehicle. The two arrested thieves have been identified as Bikash Das and Arshad Ali.

