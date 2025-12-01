Bokakhat: Bongaon Chala High School selected for national-level recognition

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The historic Bongaon Chala High School of Golaghat district has earned an opportunity to be highlighted at the national level for its innovative work in the education sector.

In this regard, on Saturday, Manju Phukan, Joint Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam, visited the school. She informed that for the current year, the state has selected a total of five schools under the SCERT project. Through this project, as per the 2025–2026 guidelines of the National Centre for School Leadership (NCSL) and the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), a high-quality video showcasing the excellent standards of Bongaon Chala High School along with four other schools will be featured at a special national government platform. This video, prepared highlighting various aspects of the school, will bring recognition to Bongaon Chala High School in India’s education sector.

Additionally, while participating in the school’s Saturday ‘Saptadhara’ programme, the Joint Director delivered an inspiring speech to the students. She also discussed the academic aspects of the school with the School Management Committee President Atul Hazarika, former teacher Bikash Bora, Assistant Head Teacher Amulya Tamuli, senior teacher Monika Dutta, and all other staff members.

