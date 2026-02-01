Bokakhat: Free movement of tigers at night sparks panic in Mahura villages

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Free movement of tigers has been reported at night in several villages under Mahura Mouza, Bokakhat sub-division, including Mahuramukh Biltia, Gariya Barpathar, Bharalipara, Bamun Gaon, and Hahchora. Locals have sighted a lone tiger as well as a tigress with cubs.

The unrestricted tiger movement has caused widespread panic. Residents allege that the Forest Department has not yet taken necessary steps to drive the tigers back into forest areas. They demand immediate action to ensure safety.

Meanwhile, in Numaligarh's Nopathar and Pathargaon areas, wild boars have caused significant damage to standing rabi crops, causing distress among farmers.

