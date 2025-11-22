Bokakhat: Man Killed, Wife Injured in Kamargaon NH-37 road Accident

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At around 11 am on Friday, in front of the Kamargaon police station on National Highway 37 under Bokakhat sub-division, a luxury vehicle bearing registration number AS01DT2306 met with an accident. In the incident, Pranjul Sharma (42 years) of Lachit Nagar, Dibrugarh, died on the spot, while his wife, Nirmali Das, who was travelling with him, sustained injuries.

Police from Kamargaon immediately arrived at the scene and rushed both of them in their vehicle to Kamargaon Mini Primary Health Centre. Where the doctor declared Pranjul Sharma dead.

The couple was travelling from Dibrugarh towards Goalpara. It is known that Pranjul Sharma owned a poultry farm in Goalpara. It is suspected that Pranjul, who was driving the vehicle, suffered a sudden attack due to high blood pressure. While crossing a small speed bump in front of Kamargaon police station, the vehicle rammed into an iron post and veered off the road. Police have conducted a post-mortem examination and arranged to send the body to Dibrugarh.

