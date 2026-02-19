BOKAKHAT: Man seriously injured in Bordihingia motorcycle accident

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A 45-year-old man, Puttu Gogoi, a resident of Bordihingia, was seriously injured this evening after being struck by a motorcycle while standing near College Tiniali under Komargaon Police Station. The motorcycle involved in the accident bore the registration number AS-03 V 9305. Police have detained the vehicle along with the two persons riding it.

Puttu Gogoi was initially provided primary treatment at Bokakhat Civil Hospital and later referred to Jorhat Medical College for advanced medical care. It may be noted that accidents have been occurring frequently on the main road at College Tiniali and in Komargaon, largely due to illegal parking of motorcycles and other vehicles. Concerned citizens have urged the police to take stricter action to prevent such incidents in the future.

