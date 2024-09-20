Boko Coaching Academy burning incident: Memorandum submitted to CM, Chief Secretary and DGP

Boko: The RHAC Congress Coordination committee and Rabha National Youth Council (RNYC) protested against the Boko Coaching Academy burning incident at Boko on Thursday.

The boko Coaching Academy was established by Ranjan Rabha at Dakuapara village in Boko and on September 10, Rabha organized a press meet regarding the identity disclosure of the RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha on the same academy premises. After the press meet, on September 12, the centre was completely burnt for unknown reasons. However, Ranjan Rabha directly alleged that the incident was done by some miscreants of the RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha. In this regard, Boko Police has registered a case 415/24, under section- 326 (g) BNS and the investigation is going on.

Ashok Rabha, General Secretary of RNYC said that they demonstrated sit-in protest against the Boko Coaching Academy incident. RNYC demanded the arrest of the culprits soon. It also condemned the arson attack on educational institutions and demanded the government to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Ashok Rabha alleged that no one has been arrested so far even after the incident happened one week ago. “Ranjan Rabha mentioned some names in the FIR, who were involved in the incident, yet not arrested.” Ashok Rabha emphasized that RNYC will continue to protest until the culprits are arrested and if needed the council area will be closed by RNYC.

Ashok Rabha also alleged that RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha and some of his associates have violated Article 19 (A) freedom of speech and expressions, Article 19 (G) practice of any profession and Article 29 the fundamental rights to education and the establishment of educational institutions in the RHAC area. Therefore, Ashok urged Assam Chief Minister on behalf of the RNYC to take legal actions against the culprits who were involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, RHAC Congress Coordination Committee also took out a protest rally from Boko Rajiv Bhawan to the Boko Circle office and filed a memorandum to the Assam DGP and Assam Chief Secretary with the demand to arrest RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha and his miscreants who were allegedly involved in the arson incident.

Pranay Rabha, president of the RHAC Congress Coordination Committee alleged that Ranjan Rabha had revealed the original identity with documents of the RHAC chief Tankeswar Rabha, his title is fake and the original title of RHAC Chief’s is ‘Sarania’. Ranjan Rabha also filed a case in the high court. Pranay Rabha alleged that therefore RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha tried to take revenge on Ranjan Rabha and the incident happened. Therefore, Pranay Rabha urged the state government to take necessary actions against the culprits.

