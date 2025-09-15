BPF President Hagrama Mohilary assures people of making Bodoland great

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A huge public meeting in support of BPF candidate, Jubiraj Basumatary, was held at Banargaon playground on Sunday evening.

Addressing the gathering, BPF President Hagrama Mohilary said that there was no doubt of BPF's return to power in BTC as the UPPL-led government had failed to deliver its promises. He assured that everyone would get land in BTC if they came to power and that they would work for the overall development of all communities. He assured to help Bengali and Muslim D voters to get their problems solved.

Mohilary said that the BJP and UPPL leaders could enter the villages to distribute money to buy voters with money power and asked the people to take their money but press the button for BPF. He said that the BPF would set up a Mini Secretariat of BTC in Udalguri, medical colleges and universities in other districts in their next government in BTC. Mentioning that he had no objection to granting of ST status to six communities, he said Letter of Support (LoS) would be extended to the Government of Assam from BTC.

Talking to mediapersons, BPF candidate of Banargaon, Jubiraj Basumatary, said that people had great faith in Hagrama Mohilary and his leadership.

Also Read: Hagrama Mohilary pitches for stronger Bodoland if BPF returns to power

Also Watch: