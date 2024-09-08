Brick Kiln Industry in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh Faces Closure Due to Worker Shortage and Safety Concerns

TINSUKIA: The brick field industry in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh district is on the verge of closure due to dearth of workers after workers from lower Assam declined to work in brick kiln factories in upper Assam on safety and security reasons after a few organisations imposed restrictions on their movement. The proprietors are now pleading with the government to step in and prevent the industry from collapsing, as the shutdown will negatively affect the livelihood of many in the area. However, next month will witness the commencement of brick manufacture.

In a press meet at Tinsukia Press Club on Friday, Dharmendra Baruah, president of Tinsukia District Brick Field Owner Association said the ongoing imbroglio over movement of goods and workers in particular from lower Assam to Upper Assam have severely affected brick kiln industry in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts. After the workers from other states stopped coming to this areas following few cases of killing by militants, Baruah said that the brick field owners have to depend solely on workers from lower Assam adding that the owners pay wages to each worker in advance atleast 3 months ahead after paying all taxes as per government rules and PCB clearance. Baruah apprehended that the development will come to a standstill in the event of closure besides 300-400 family of local indigenous youths dependent on the industry will be severely affected. The press meet attended by the owners from Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts wished to draw the attention of the Government on the issue and desired that the safety and security of workers are ensured after evolving a tangible solution.

