CM Secretariat in Dibrugarh; It will ensure faster decisions and quicker implementation: CM

DIBRUGARH: In a historic move to bring upper Assam closer to Dispur, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today dedicated the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh to the public. This, in effect, is decentralizing governance in the true sense of the term in Dibrurarh and its nine surrounding districts.

Henceforth, the Chief Minister will hoist the national flag on Independence Day from Guwahati and on Republic Day from Dibrugarh.

Inaugurating the CMO today in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other ministers, the Chief Minister approved several files, including the massive reshuffle, mostly district commissioners. He also heard the grievances of the public.

The Chief Minister will officiate from his Dibrugarh office four days a month. The two CMOs, one at Dispur and the other at Dibrugarh, will be connected digitally.

The CM’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh will enhance administrative connectivity with nearly 7.9 million people across 21,264 square km in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Majuli, Jorhat, and Golaghat districts.

The Chief Minister said, “Today is a historic day for Assam. For the first time, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat is being dedicated to the public outside Guwahati. The Secretariat is not just a building; it illustrates our sustained efforts to bring governance closer to the people. For decades, due to legacy issues, there has been an opinion that people living away from the state capital have missed out on developmental opportunities. For the last three years, we have focused on establishing districts as the fulcrum of governance. We have empowered district and sub-district machinery to take most of the decisions. Over the coming months, you will see faster decision-making and quicker implementation of projects due to these efforts.”

The objective of the CM’s secretariat in Dibrugarh will be continuous monitoring of state and central schemes and projects, swift resolution of grievances and petitions, accelerating regional and local development, and prioritising region-specific policymaking.

The functions of the CM’s Secretariat will be periodic review meetings for various departments and districts in upper Assam, coordination with agencies and institutions for developmental work, strengthening public outreach and grievance redressal, coordination meetings with neighbouring states of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, and administrative services from the Chief Minister’s Office for the public.

