BTC Chief Pramod Boro Inaugurates Advanced Operation Room for Pearl Cultivation in Kokrajhar, Promotes Women's Empowerment

KOKRAJHAR: BTC chief Pramod Boro inaugurated the state-of-the-art ‘Advanced Operation Room’ for surgical procedures in pearl cultivation at Samabai Bhawan, Titaguri in Kokrajhar on Monday. Organized by the department of Cooperation, BTR, this operation room aims to provide advanced surgical techniques to improve the quality and yield of pearls produced in the region. The initiative is spearheaded by the ‘Swrang Pear Processing & Allied Cooperative Society’, which plays a pivotal role in advancing surgical procedures in pearl cultivation in BTR. The new facility is expected to support local pearl farmers by offering specialized training and support to enhance their skills and operations, ultimately driving economic growth in Bodoland.

Speaking at the inauguration, BTC chief Pramod Boro highlighted the potential of large-scale pearl cultivation in empowering women in BTR. He emphasized the need for creating awareness among women in this field, encouraging them to take advantage of these opportunities to improve their livelihoods. The CEM while expressing satisfaction on the role of the Cooperation department reiterated the BTC’s commitment to a transparent, efficient and result-oriented approach to governance that aims to bring significant positive changes in Bodoland’s development landscape. As part of the event, the BTC chief also initiated the distribution of surgical expert certificates to 16 trainees who completed their training in pearl cultivation techniques.

The Council Head of the Department (CHD) for Cooperation, Jayanta Kherkhatary, who conducted the programme, elaborated on the future plans for pearl cultivation in the region. He stressed the crucial role of the cooperative movement in BTR’s development and how collaboration among local communities can lead to sustainable growth.

Nizam Uddin Taludar, in-charge ARCS of Kokrajhar, DDM NABARD K. Purkayastha, and the Branch Manager of Apex Bank in their speech shared insights on the potential benefits of pearl cultivation and its impact on the local economy.

Also Read: BTC Chief Pramod Boro Calls for Innovation and Professionalism in Development Projects During Key Review Meeting

Also Watch: