BTC Election 2025: Kokrajhar braces for vote counting with full readiness

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The counting of votes for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025 will take place on Friday marking the culmination of weeks of anticipation and excitement. The counting will begin from 8 AM onwards.

In preparation for this decisive day, the Kokrajhar district administration has completed all necessary arrangements to ensure that the counting process is conducted in a smooth, transparent, and impartial manner.

As part of the preparations, the Second Level Randomization of counting personnel was conducted on Thursday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Kokrajhar. District Commissioner and Returning Officer, Masanda M Pertin, supervised the exercise in the presence of the General Observers, the SDO (C) of Gossaigaon and Parbatjhora sub-divisions, the in-charge personnel cells, the DIO, NIC, and other concerned officials. Through this process, counting supervisors, assistants, and micro observers were systematically grouped constituency-wise for deployment at the counting halls.

Alongside, a comprehensive second round of training programme for counting personnel, including counting supervisors, assistants, Grade-IV staff, and those tasked with postal ballot counting, was also conducted on Thursday at Kokrajhar University from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The first round of training was held on September 18 at the same venue. The sessions focused on familiarizing officials with counting protocols, roles and responsibilities, and ensuring accuracy and transparency in the process.

In addition, the District Commissioner and Returning Officer held a significant meeting with all Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of Kokrajhar Sadar to review final arrangements, strengthen coordination, and ensure that every step of the counting process was conducted smoothly and in strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines.

