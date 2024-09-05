SSB and Forest Officials Rescue 8.4-Foot Python in Joint Operation Near India-Bhutan Border

Tamulpur: On Tuesday, Bimlanagar border outpost of 24th Bn SSB Rangia conducted a joint rescue operation with Bagrikhuti No.-2 Forest outpost. During this joint operation the team rescued a python of 8.4 feet weighing 12 kg from Hastinapur village of Bagrikhuti post office, under Tamulpur Police Station, located inside the Indian Territory, about 5.5 km from the India-Bhutan border. The rescued python has been handed over to Bagrikhuti No. 2. forest outpost. 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal is continuously carrying out such operations to fulfil its duty of protecting the India-Bhutan border. 24th Bn, with the co-operation of the bordering villagers, is holding regular meetings with them and encouraging them to inform the nearest SSB BOP/Coy or Unit Headquarters if they witness any kind of illegal activity or smuggling, stated a press release.

Also Read: Digboi Police Busts Cash-for-Job Scam; Woman Kingpin Suparna Dutta Gogoi Arrested

Also Watch: