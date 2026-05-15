Century-Old Hanging Iron Bridge Over Diffloo River Near Bokakhat on Verge of Collapse

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A historic bridge in the Bokakhat sub-division is now on the verge of collapse. Built by the British nearly a century ago, this hanging iron bridge spans the Diffloo river, about 4 kilometres south of Bokakhat town. Constructed in 1930, around 96 years ago, the bridge is unique in design, having two iron suspension cables instead of conventional pillars. Suspended by these iron ropes, the bridge continues to attract tourists from different places.

After establishing tea gardens in the region, the British built this bridge to facilitate the transportation of goods across the Diffloo River. At that time, the bridge served as the only connection between the then Mikir Hills-present-day Karbi Anglong district-and the surrounding areas.

Significantly, until a few years ago, the UK reportedly continued providing financial assistance for the maintenance of the bridge. However, after that support ended, the authorities of independent India allegedly neglected its upkeep.

Today, the once-important structure has become dilapidated and fragile, causing concern among residents and various organizations. People commuting between Latabari and Diffloo are forced to cross the bridge dangerously by placing wooden planks over damaged sections-an alarming sight for anyone witnessing it.

Apart from lack of maintenance, severe erosion caused by the strong currents of the Diffloo river has further endangered the bridge. Residents have urged the sub-division administration to take immediate steps for its preservation.

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