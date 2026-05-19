Chengelijan Yubak Sangha felicitates 38 meritorious students in Kakopathar

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: In a bid to encourage academic excellence among students, the Chengelijan Yubak Sangha organized a felicitation programme for meritorious students at the Chengelijan Sadhani Samannay Khetra in Kakopathar. A total of 38 students from Greater Chengelijan and neighbouring villages, who successfully passed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary examinations in 2026, were felicitated during the programme.

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