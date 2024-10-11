Kokrajhar: 30th Assam Master’s Athletic Meet rescheduled to December due to hectic schedules

A CORRESPONDENT,

KOKRAJHAR: The 30th Assam Master’s Athletic Meet,2024 scheduled to be held in Kokrajhar from November 23 to 26 has been deferred to December 27 to 30 due to hectic schedules due in November in Kokrajhar.

A meeting of the Reception Committee was held at Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) with MLA and president of the reception committee Lawrence Islary in the chair on Tuesday last. The meeting discussed the preparedness of smooth conduct of the state level mega athletic sports. The accommodation for the officials and players for at least 3000 people, souvenir, fooding and other aspects were discussed in the meeting.

MLA and president of the Reception Committee Lawrence Islary said November would be the most hectic month in Kokrajhar as most of the programmes including state’s winter assembly session at BTC Assembly are due in November next. Besides, the bi-election in Sidli which also includes most of the part of Kokrajhar will be held in November and the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) will also observe the foundation day on November 16 in every primary and district committee. He also said they had discussed the matter with the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, Guardian Minister of Kokrajhar UG Brahma and the Assam Master’s Athletic Association regarding the hectic programmes due in November in Kokrajhar and suggested them to deferred the scheduled dates for next month and accordingly, December 27 to 30 has been refixed.

Minister of Handloom and Textile and Guardian Minister of Kokrajhar UG Brahma who is also a patron of the reception committee in his speech said Kokrajhar was the breeding space for many sporting talents in BTC and beyond and it is also one of the most prepared destinations for holding sporting programmes. He said Kokrajhar was going to host 30th Assam Master’s Athletic Meet which is also a significant sporting programme where players from across the state will come to participate. He said there were no sporting infrastructures in Kokrajhar except the indoor stadium of Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSAA) in the heart of Kokrajhar town built during the time of Bodoland Autonomous Council (BAC). He, however, said the KDSA had nurtured many players of national and international repute through KDSA especially in football and some athletic events. He further said the government of BTR has taken up various schemes to up-grade and develop infrastructures of sports in the BTC region to provide more opportunities in sports.

