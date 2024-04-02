CIT- Kokrajhar in collaboration with CDAC Kolkata launched ‘Subungthi Sibinai’ to empower rural youths

KOKRAJHAR: In a collaborative effort aimed at empowering rural youths with essential digital skills, STI Hub, CIT- Kokrajhar and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Kolkata launched the 4th ‘Subungthi Sibinai’ initiative on Sunday. The initiative, a six-month free ‘Digital Literacy Programme’, was inaugurated at Brajendra Kumar Brahma Seminar Hall, CIT- Kokrajhar, commemorating the Students’ Day, also known as Chatra Divas, a Government of Assam initiative under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the occasion of 68th birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

The ‘Subungthi Sibinai Initiative’, initially launched in 2020 by a group of faculty members at CIT- Kokrajhar including Dr. Pranav Kumar Singh, Dr. Sahalad Borgoyary, Bikramjit Choudury and Sanjb Narzary, has been a significant endeavour aimed at providing free, certificate-based computer training to empower youths from remote villages of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Over the years, the initiative has successfully completed three batches, benefiting a total of 300 students, equipping them with essential computer skills crucial for socio-economic advancement.

For the 4th batch of the ‘Subungthi Sibinai Initiative’, the CDAC, Kolkata collaborated with the programme, further enhancing the quality and scope of the training programme. This batch saw a total of 200 students from rural villages enrolled, promising to extend the reach of digital literacy to rural communities. The launch event served as a platform to showcase the impact of the initiative in bridging the digital divide and fostering socio-economic development in rural areas.

Attended by various dignitaries and stakeholders, including OSD to CEM of BTC Dr. Sangrang Brahma, Dr. Pranav K. Singh as coordinator of the programme, Pranab Ranjan Chakraborty, representative of CDAC, Kolkata, Dr. Sahalad Borgoyary as coordinator of Unnat Bharat Cell of CIT-K, Bikramjit Choudhury as Faculty Mentor, Sanjib Narzary as coordinator of Chatra Divas, staff and representatives of STI Hub, CIT- Kokrajhar and CDAC, Kolkata as well as registered participants of ‘Subungthi Sibinai’.

The event comprised various segments, including floral tributes to Bodofa, an inaugural ceremony, keynote addresses from the distinguished guests, faculty members and CDAC representatives, along with interactive sessions aimed at providing participants with valuable insights and knowledge about the programme. The collaboration between STI Hub, CIT- Kokrajhar and CDAC, Kolkata underscores the importance of collective efforts in addressing the digital divide and empowering rural youth with the skills necessary for a brighter future. The ‘Subungthi Sibinai Initiative’ continues to be a beacon of hope, paving the way for inclusive growth and development in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

