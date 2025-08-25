Tezpur hosts seminar on ‘Language, Literature, Culture and Philosophy of Srimanta Sankardev’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Based on the multifaceted genius and immense contributions of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardev, a two-day national seminar titled ‘Language, Literature, Culture and Philosophy of Srimanta Sankardev’ commenced at the auditorium of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Girls College, Tezpur.

Organized in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the All Assam Lekhika Xamaroh Xamiti, and in collaboration with Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Girls College, the seminar was inaugurated in a solemn atmosphere with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Dr Charu Saharia Nath, former President of the Samiti. The inaugural session began with a soulful performance of a Borgeet by Xatriya artiste Ranjurima Saikia.

The seminar was coordinated by Dr Pallab Bhattacharya, Associate Professor, Department of History, Girls college. The main session was formally inaugurated by Dr Jyoti Dutta, Professor, Department of Assamese, Tezpur University, and recipient of the Xahitya Akademi Award. In her keynote address, Dr Dutta highlighted that the essence of Sankardev’s philosophy and ideals lay in the profound ideas he contributed in every field. She remarked that discussions on Sankardev were first initiated in Bengali, not Assamese, and emphasized that Sankardev was the first to introduce the people of Assam to the larger Indian civilization, thus linking Assamese society to the Indian knowledge tradition.

The main session, presided over by All Assam Lekhika Xamaroh Xamiti President Subarna Saikia Bordoloi, also featured an address of welcome by Dr Tapan Kumar Kalita, Principal of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Girls College. Delivering the keynote lecture, Dr Sanjib Kumar Borkakoti, retired Professor of History, Anandaram Dhekial Phukan College, Nagaon, and a noted researcher and critic on Sankardev, placed Sankardev in the broader Indian context. He observed that Hindi evolved from the linguistic tradition pioneered by Sankardev. He also pointed out the influence of Sankardev’s Ankiya Naat on Bengal’s theatrical tradition, adding that even Mahatma Gandhi regarded Sankardeva as an ideal personality.

Dr Borkakoti further remarked that Sankardev advanced the journey of building a peaceful and prosperous Assam through a non-violent and egalitarian vision. By elevating Brajawali to the status of a standardized literary language, he created a unique scriptural idiom. He also revived aspects of the Vedic culture that had faded in India, leaving behind a universal legacy. According to Dr Borkakoti, Sankardev’s songs and plays provided an informal education to illiterate masses, thereby establishing a remarkable cultural environment.

The seminar was also graced by prominent dignitaries, including Dr Bhupen Saikia, retired Principal and President of the college governing body, Minakshi Bhuyan, former President of the governing body, and Dr Ranjan Kumar Kalita, Principal of Rangapara College. The purpose of the seminar was outlined by the Samiti’s General Secretary Manomati Kurmi, while Dr Bhupen Saikia delivered a brief address.

Special guest Dr Anil Kumar Saikia, eminent folklorist, member of the Xangeet Natak Akademi, and retired Principal of Moran College, enriched the session with a lecture. Demonstrating Sankardev’s contributions in music, dance, and percussion, he emphasized the 42 rhythmic patterns employed by the saint and described him as not just a spiritual guide but also a Guru of Music, Guru of Dance, Guru of Instruments, Guru of Painting, Guru of Architecture, Guru of Health Education, Guru of Social Reform, Guru of Literature, Guru of Prosody, and above all, Guru of Science. Dr Saikia underlined that Sankardev valued folk instruments, nurtured egalitarian ideas, and advanced society with a scientific outlook. Expressing regret, however, he observed that genuine academic research on Sankardev remained lacking even today, lamenting that priceless creations like the Brindavani Vastra had to be preserved in Britain because of the failure of Assamese society to safeguard its own heritage.

