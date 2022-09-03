Committee Formed

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW, Sept 2: A meeting was organized in the Lahoty auditorium of Demow College on Friday to form Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Mancha (BAYM), Demow College Unit Committee which is under Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Mancha (BAYM), Demow Town Committee. Kaushik Buragohain presided over the meeting and Bhuban Gogoi, Chief Secretary of BAYM, College Unit spoke the aims of the meeting. Jadumoni Kalita, President of BAYM, Sivasagar District Committee spoke about the aims and objectives of the organization. In the meeting Kaushik Buragohain and Bhuban Gogoi were selected as advisers, Santanu Dehingia was selected as president, Akash Chutia was selected as secretary of the 211- member Brihattar Asomiya Yuba Mancha (BAYM), Demow College Unit Committee.

