Hirak Jayanti celebration of Joganananda Deva Satradhikar Goswami College on Oct 16

BOKAKHAT: Preparations are in full swing for the grand celebration of the Hirak Jayanti of Shri Shri Joganananda Deva Satradhikar Goswami College (JDSG College) in Bokakhat. The two-day celebration will be held on October 16 and 17 with an extensive programme lined up.

Former students of the college, principals of 17 colleges, and several noted scholars and intellectuals from across the state are expected to participate in various sessions. The organizing committee’s President and Bokakhat MLA, Senior Minister Atul Bora, along with Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and MLAs Biswajit Phukan, Mrinal Saikia, and Bhaban Bharali will be in attendance.

Addressing a press conference held at the Principal’s office, Dr Jayanta Gogoi, Principal and Secretary of the Celebration Committee, shared that certain parts of the pre-scheduled programmes were cancelled following the demise of beloved artiste Zubeen Garg. The evening cultural event on the second day titled ‘Colorful Cultural Evening’ was cancelled and replaced with a Bhaona (traditional drama) as a tribute to Zubeen Garg. The first day’s cultural evening will now feature a two-hour musical programme consisting solely of selected songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg. The final day’s ‘Grand Cultural Procession’ will be held in a solemn tone.

On October 16 morning, the college flag will be hoisted by Principal Dr Jayanta Gogoi, the Golden Jubilee flag by Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, and the Alumni Association flag by Executive President and former student Prashanta Kumar Phukan. Additionally, 60 flags will be hoisted by principals of different colleges in Golaghat district and other dignitaries associated with education and social service.

The book fair will be inaugurated by Dr Jayanta Baruah, President of the Assam College Teachers’ Association. A seminar on ‘National Education Policy 2020: Success and Prospects in Higher Education’ will be moderated by Dr Dharmeswari Nath, President of the Assam College Principals’ Council, with guest speakers Dr Rupam Saikia (Inspector of Colleges, Dibrugarh University) and Dr Binaybrata Rajkhowa (Associate Professor, CKB College, Teok).

The Alumni Association’s souvenir book will be released by noted poet Cheniram Gogoi, while the lamp-lighting ceremony will be performed by social worker Mahavir Prasad Agarwala, also an alumnus.

The ‘Remembrance Cultural Programme’ in honour of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg will be inaugurated by veteran actor and alumnus Arun Hazarika.

On October 17 morning, a tree plantation drive will be conducted by Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. The cultural procession will be inaugurated by Dr Kajol Saikia, Chief General Manager of Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

The open session and Golden Jubilee Memorial Book release function will be presided over by Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, with Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu as the chief guest.

The evening lamp-lighting ceremony will be led by Hariprasad Barthakur, a first-batch alumnus, while the Mahapurushiya Bhaona (devotional play) will be inaugurated by Mintu Sandikoi, Chief Manager of Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

