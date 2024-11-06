‘Congress plans to harass Bengali Hindus’: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

A correspondent

Silchar: The ulterior motive of the Congress behind the Bangladeshi origin allegation against BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das was to create problem for the Bengali Hindus, stated the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Addressing rallies in Dholai for the ensuing bye-election, Sarma said, “Congress had left with no issue and hence they tried to whip up a non issue. However, later speaking with the mediapersons, the Chief Minister said, the Bangladeshi allegation against Nihar Ranjan would invite serious problems for the Bengali Hindus once again. “Our government has solved the citizenship issue amicably, but the way the Congress is trying to rake up the issue might put the Bengali Hindus in trouble,” maintaining this Sarma asked, did the Congress want foreigner notice be served against the Bengali Hindus once again.

Interestingly it was Amiyo Kanti Das, the dissident BJP candidate first raised the allegation that Nihar Ranjan was a Bangladeshi. Taking cue from Amiyo Kanti’s allegation, the Congress leaders like Jitender Singh and Bhupen Bora said, the Chief Minister should clarify the matter. Sarma however downplayed the Amiyo Kanti episode with an one liner, “It is our party’s internal issue”.

In his half an hour long speech in two rallies, Sarma, however practically avoided the Bangladeshi allegation. Rather he focused mainly on the development issues and various beneficiary projects his government had provided to the people. “The Congress is like a cow which does not deliver milk even if you feed it majorly,” he mocked. Sarma said, his government had provided jobs to at least 1.5 lakh youths in a very transparent manner. He appealed to the people of Dholai to elect Nihar Ranjan with at least a thirty thousand margin for the sake of development.

The others who spoke on the occasion included Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, MPs Parimal Suklabaidya and Kripanath Mallah, former MP Dr Rajdeep Roy and the party candidate Nihar Ranjan Das.

Also Read: Assam: Child Labourer Rescued From Cosmetic Shop In Margherita

Also Watch: