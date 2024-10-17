Darrang District Functions Without Regular DIPRO for Two Months

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI : Darrang district, enlisted as an Aspirational District, has been functioning without a regular District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) for the last two months. DIPRO Samir Sandilya was transferred from the district in the third week of August without a replacement and has been attached with the outgoing Guardian Minister of Darrang. Already overloaded with the responsibilities, Assistant Commissioner Ihsanul Hussain was temporarily holding the charge but he has recently joined in the newly-formed office of the Co-District Commissioner at Sipajhar.

This has resulted in a major setback in the smooth process of timely delivery of the requisite information to the local media regarding various ongoing government activities including public welfare schemes in the aspirational district. The very assurance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of taking the governance to the last person of the society in quick time has allegedly turned out to be nothing but a mockery in the district.

This is not the first time that the government showed its neglected attitude towards the district. On earlier occasions also before joining of the outgoing Sandilya district officer, the office was run by an Assistant Commissioner as the in-charge district officer for ten months at a stretch from August 2022 to June 2023 as the post was lying vacant following the attachment of the service of the then DIPRO, Swakkhyar Deka with the outgoing guardian minister of the district Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The matter has already been brought to the notice of the newly-joined District Commissioner Parag Kr Kakaty by the office bearers of Mangaldai Media Circle in his very first meeting with the media on September 24 and urged him to take up the matter with the government for an early solution.

Meanwhile, the local media fraternity here have reiterated their demand before the government for rejuvenation of the public relation service in the district with the posting of a regular DIPRO in Darrang urgently.

