Demow Police Seize Cattle-Carrying Vehicles After Syndicate Activity Exposed by Vigilant Witness

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Two cattle-carrying cars were seized from Rajmai Weekly Cattle Market on Saturday morning. Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) and All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) activists reportedly witnessed the livestock being removed from the cars at Rajmai Weekly livestock Market on Saturday morning. Sources claim that the two vehicles transporting livestock lacked cattle permits. The student organisations promptly alerted the Demow Police, who arrived on the scene and took both the vehicles and the cattle inside. However, late on November 22, a young man saw money being taken from two cattle-carrying vehicles by a syndicate gang, recorded it on his cell phone, and alerted the Demow Police, who then seized the vehicles in front of Laguabari Lakhi Mandir at NH-37 Road. The Demow Police reached the area and seized the cars and the cattle.

