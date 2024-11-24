Dibrugarh University Celebrates 63rd National Pharmacy Week with Health Initiatives, Competitions, and Cultural Events

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, in collaboration with the Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Assam State Branch, and Pharmaceutical Society, celebrated the 63rd National Pharmacy Week at Dibrugarh University on November 22 and November 23.

The event, themed “Think Health, Think Pharmacy,” witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, alumni, and faculty members.

The program was inaugurated on November 22, with a flag-hoisting ceremony. The Head of the Department (HoD), Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, delivered an inspiring speech highlighting the importance of pharmacy in health care. Following this, the Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Prof. Jiten Hazarika, ceremoniously hoisted the flag, marking the official commencement of the event.

This was followed by the launch of the “Go Green” initiative to promote sustainability and environmental consciousness. The day’s activities included the inauguration of a health camp by Dr. Anil Kr. Kalita, Senior Residential Medical Officer, which provided essential medical services to attendees.

Other highlights of the day included a street play advocating health awareness and the launch of PharmaSports, featuring competitions in badminton, table tennis, and carrom.

The day concluded with a lively Cultural Extravaganza, where students showcased their artistic and cultural talents. On November 23, the second day commenced with alumni registration, facilitating engagement and networking between current and former students. The day featured a series of activities, including a heated Inter-Department Debate Competition and an engaging PharmaBridge session, an interactive alumni meet that offered insights into the pharmaceutical industry.

Additionally, the Inter-Department Quiz Competition challenged participants’ knowledge and skills. The event concluded with CultCambiar, another vibrant Cultural Extravaganza celebrating cultural diversity and creativity. The event was meticulously planned and executed under the leadership of Prof. A. Das (Chairman) and Dr. P. Rajak (Organizing Secretary). The student organizing secretaries, Priyanka Saikia and Jyotishman Das, along with a dedicated team of volunteers, played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the programme.

The 63rd National Pharmacy Week at Dibrugarh University was a resounding success, reinforcing the importance of pharmacy in promoting health and well-being while fostering collaboration, innovation, and camaraderie within the academic community.

