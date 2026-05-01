Determination shines as differently-abled student excels in HS from Bokakhat

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: Proving once again that physical disability must bow before determination and hard work, Himadri Bora, a student of Komargaon Higher Secondary School, has set an inspiring example. In the Higher Secondary final examination results declared recently, Himadri passed in the Arts stream with distinction, securing 412 marks along with letter marks in four subjects. Her success is not only a personal achievement but also a matter of pride for the entire region. However, behind this accomplishment lies a deeply emotional story of struggle.

Born with a physical disability, Himadri has never had an easy path to school. Her mother would take her to and from school every day with great difficulty, pushing her in a wheelchair. Her father, a daily-wage earner, has been supporting the family and bearing the cost of her education with great hardship. Himadri aspires to pursue higher education and become a teacher in the future to serve society. But amid this joy, uncertainty now looms over her family. With the father’s meagre income barely enough to sustain the household, affording the high cost of further education has become an overwhelming challenge. “Our daughter wants to study hard, but we don’t have the money to support her. If someone could help, her dream would not remain unfulfilled,” said her parents with emotional voices.

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