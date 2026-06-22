DHUBRI: Aranya Suraksha Samity, Assam (ASSA) releases fingerlings in Bilasipara

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: Aranya Suraksha Samity, Assam (ASSA), a nature-based NGO of Bilasipara, on its 31st foundation day, released fingerlings of indigenous species of fish in Hakama Wetland, a proposed bird-conservation habitat.

Talking to The Sentinel, the secretary general of ASSA, Dr Haricharan Das, said that, like so many previous years, this year too they had released the fingerlings of various local species of fish in the Hakama Wetland, which is called ‘Birds’ Paradise’.

“Thousands of domestic birds flock to this wetland regularly, while different species of migratory birds too flock at the advent of winter, and to keep their food available in plenty, we release fingerlings,” Dr Das added.

Dr Das strongly opposed the farming of Thai catfish in Assam, stating that strict enforcement of the ban is necessary to prevent significant damage to aquatic ecology. Thai catfish feed on small indigenous species of fish and also disturb their breeding as they grow much faster than local fish, thus destroying local aquatic species, Dr Das further said.

Also Read: Asian Development Bank International Team Visits Hakama for Fishery and Livelihood Development