Dibrugarh: Oil India Limited (OIL) conducts mock drill at Madhuban Tank Farm

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: As part of assessing emergency preparedness, the Secondary Tank Farm Madhuban of Oil India Limited (OIL) successfully conducted a Level-III mock drill at around 10 AM on March 4, 2026, under Dibrugarh District, Assam.

The drill was carried out through the joint efforts of various OIL departments and external stakeholders, including the District Administration, DDMA, NDRF, CISF, Civil Defence, and Mutual Aid Partners such as HOEC and BCPL.

The scenario for the exercise involved a leakage from the crude oil inlet line connected to storage tank T-003, which resulted in ignition and fire due to lightning, followed by injuries to personnel working inside the plant. The situation required immediate activation of emergency response mechanisms and coordinated firefighting and rescue operations with the assistance of NDRF teams.

In line with the procedures laid down under the Emergency Response and Disaster Management Plan (ERDMP) of PNGRB, the Site Incident Controller immediately activated the Emergency Shutdown switch as per the isolation plan. Security, fire service, and medical authorities were promptly put on high alert, and emergency response procedures were initiated.

The fire was successfully contained by OIL Fire Services and Mutual-Aid Partners, while rescue and relief operations were jointly carried out by NDRF, Civil Defence, CISF, and OIL Medical Teams. The drill concluded after receiving clearance from Kulbhushan Pegu, ACS, District Administration representative, at around 11:08 AM. Tara Shankar Barman, CGM (Central Fields), represented RCE & Agent of PSS Mine.

