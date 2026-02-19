Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival (DUILF) 2026 inaugurated at Dibrugarh University

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The third edition of the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival (DUILF) 2026 was formally inaugurated on Wednesday evening at Rangghar Auditorium, Dibrugarh University, marking the official commencement of the four-day international literary gathering.

The inaugural ceremony followed a full day of vibrant academic and cultural sessions that began earlier in the morning, drawing scholars, writers, poets, diplomats, filmmakers, and thinkers from India and around the world.

The festival was inaugurated by Prof. Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, who emphasized the importance of substance behind presentation, remarking, "Good optics are not superficial when backed by genuine tactics." He outlined the festival's theme and extended a warm welcome to national and international delegates, with special mention of representatives from Korea.

The Chief Guest, Ambassador Talmiz Ahmad (IFS Retd.), former Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Oman, delivered the keynote address. Reflecting on his book What We Can Know, he offered insights into diplomacy, geopolitics, and contemporary global realities, setting an intellectually reflective tone for the festival.

Jayanto Narayan Choudhury (IPS Retd.), Patron of FOCAL, also addressed the gathering, underlining the importance of sustained cultural dialogue and literary exchange in strengthening democratic engagement and global understanding. The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Rahul Jain, Managing Trustee of FOCAL, who expressed gratitude to all writers, speakers, dignitaries, organizers, and participants, formally bringing the ceremony to a close with the phrase, "Mein chalta raha, karwa banta raha."

Earlier in the day, the festival featured a series of intellectually stimulating sessions reflecting the diversity and depth of contemporary literary and cultural discourse. The opening session explored visual storytelling, reimagining mythology, folklore, wildlife, and environmental consciousness through comics, graphic novels, and children's literature. Illustrator Pankaj highlighted the power of imagery, observing, "Images have their own voices," emphasizing visual narratives as vital tools for cultural preservation.

The Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival 2026 is a collaborative initiative of Dibrugarh University and the Guwahati-based Foundation for Arts, Culture, and Literature (FOCAL). With the theme "Writings from the Middle East and North Africa," the four-day festival features over 70 sessions and workshops focusing on contemporary literature, translation, indigenous storytelling, and global literary trends.

Also Read: Gargaon College excels at Dibrugarh University Inter-College Youth Festival 2025-26