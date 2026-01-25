Digboi Congress felicitates youths joining central forces ahead of elections

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: In a show of growing organizational confidence and grassroots outreach ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Digboi Block Congress Committee on Friday engaged with the local community while felicitating two youths selected for service in the Central Armed Police Forces. Rajiv Sharma, son of Krishna Sharma of Panikhawa Panchayat in Tingrai, Digboi, has been selected for appointment in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), while Ankit Upadhyay, son of Dhurbo Upadhyay, has secured recruitment in the Border Security Force (BSF).

A visibly active and confident team of Congress leaders visited the residences of the newly recruited youths, interacted with family members and local residents, and extended greetings on behalf of the party, underlining Congress’s renewed focus on people-centric engagement at the grassroots level.

The delegation was led by Digboi Block Congress Committee president Bishnu Jaisi and included Tinsukia District Congress Committee vice-president Bhaskar Jeevan Barua, All India Congress Committee national coordinator (Social Media and Information Technology) Runashree Saikia, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president (Disaster Management and Rehabilitation) Rajiv Moran, Tinsukia District Congress Committee MOBC department president Dulal Moran, along with district leaders Bharat Nayak, Gunkanta Gogoi, and several other party functionaries.

Also Read: Midnight Chaos: Boko Congress Alleges BJP's Involvement in Voter List Fraud