Protest March in Haflong Against Rape of Hindu Women in Assam and Persecution in Bangladesh

Haflong: At Haflong, the District HQ of Dima Hasao, a powerful protest march unfolded on Thursday against the rape of Hindu women by fundamentalists in Assam and the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

United by their cause, various Hindu organizations, women’s groups, and social organizations from the hill district initiated this march.

Five hundred people marched through the streets, their voices amplified by placards bearing powerful messages. “Bangladesh Murdabad” echoed alongside demands for the rapists’ execution and an end to fundamentalist torture. The chant of “Jai Shriram” reverberated, filling the air with determination and urgency.

As the procession reached its conclusion, the organization members handed over a memorandum to the Dima Hasao District Commissioner. Their plea was clear: Ensure the safety of Hindus. In a world where violence threatens lives and dignity, this march stood as a beacon of hope—a collective stand against injustice.

