Dilapidated Condition of Bokakhat’s CM Gaurav Path Triggers Public Outcry

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The poor condition of the Diffloo road stretch running south from Sadar Chariali in the heart of Bokakhat town has sparked widespread public concern. Allegations have been raised that the road, popularly known as the Chief Minister’s Gaurav Path, has been unnecessarily narrowed due to the installation of a divider.

Constructed jointly by the Bokakhat Public Works Department and the Bokakhat Municipal Board at a cost of Rs 60 lakh from the state treasury, the road is now facing criticism for both the divider construction and the lack of maintenance. The road, located in the centre of the town, has deteriorated significantly, with large potholes forming along its surface, making travel difficult and uncomfortable for locals.

Furthermore, streetlights installed on both sides of the road have become virtually useless, with most of these lights no longer functioning. The Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Students’ Union submitted a memorandum to the co-district commissioner of Bokakhat, demanding an immediate solution to the issue.

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