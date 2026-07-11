Dima Hasao Ethnic Fest 2026 Begins with Focus on Culture, Food and Tourism

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The two-day Dima Hasao Ethnic Fest 2026 was inaugurated with much enthusiasm at the scenic Haflong Lake near the Hanging Bridge on Friday. The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, accompanied by his wife, Kanika Hojai, along with Executive Members, Members of the Autonomous Council (MACs), and other dignitaries.

Organised by the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council in collaboration with Dima Hasao Tourism, this year's festival is being held under the theme 'Celebrating Culture through Food and Dance.' The event showcases the district's rich cultural heritage through traditional folk dances, indigenous customs, colourful cultural performances, handicrafts, and authentic cuisines representing the various communities of Dima Hasao.

Speaking on the occasion, Gorlosa said that the festival was not merely a cultural event but an important initiative aimed at preserving and promoting the district's unique heritage, boosting tourism, supporting local artistes, artisans, and entrepreneurs, and highlighting the natural beauty and cultural richness of Dima Hasao on a wider platform.

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