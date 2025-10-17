Dimakuchi youths Monindra Rajbongshi, Runumi Nath join Assam Police

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Proving that no obstacle is too great when one’s will is strong, two promising youths from Dimakuchi in Udalguri district, Monindra Rajbongshi and Runumi Nath, have scripted an extraordinary success story by securing recruitment into the Assam Police through the Assam Direct Recruitment (ADR) examination.

Monindra, the son of Lohit Rajbongshi, a humble rickshaw puller from Sonajuli No. 1, and Runumi, the daughter of Shiteshwar Nath, a daily wage labourer, have emerged as shining examples of courage, discipline, and dedication. Their success stands as a powerful message that poverty can never be a barrier when determination leads the way.

Having lost his mother at a young age, Monindra was raised by his father, who pulled a rickshaw to fund his son’s education. To supplement the family income, Monindra once worked in a small hotel at Nojora before managing to open a modest tea stall, from where he continued his studies with relentless effort. On the other hand, Runumi’s father worked hard as a daily labourer to ensure his daughter’s education and future, despite limited means.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, both candidates praised the transparent and corruption-free recruitment process under which they were selected on pure merit.

As news of their achievement spread, people from across the region gathered at their homes to extend congratulations, celebrating their victory as a symbol of hope, honesty, and hard-earned success for the entire community.

