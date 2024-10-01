Retired Teacher Nagen Kalita Alleges Land Grab by Former ARSU President Ramen Singh Rabha, Seeks Justice from Assam CM

A Correspondent

Boko: Unbelievably, a so-called leader might sink to shocking depths when holding a high-profile role such as central president of a student organisation. The property of a retired teacher was occupied by Ramen Singh Rabha, the former head of the All Rabha Students Union (ARSU). In the year 2018, while the teacher, who is childless, was receiving treatment in Guwahati, the land was occupied and buildings were constructed. The victim, a retired teacher, is currently seeking justice by knocking on doors in government offices.

The septuagenarian retired teacher Nagen Kalita who alleged that when he was under treatment in the Nemcare hospital in Guwahati in the year 2018, a portion of land (adha bigha) was strategically occupied by the former ARSU president Ramen Singh Rabha. “We three people bought land in three equal parts at Turukpara village under Boko Revenue circle in the year of 1978 from Belka Rabha. Later I let a tailor Ranjit Kalita from Trilachand village to stay and he stayed there for around 16 years. However he later went to his own house.”

“After that I put a fence on the boundary of my land, However in the year of 2018, I got ill and was admitted to the Nemcare hospital. After around 8 months I reached home from the hospital and came to know that ARSU president Ramen Singh Rabha strategically occupied my land and constructed a boundary wall in the same land,” alleged Nagen Kalita on Monday when he came to meet the Boko Circle Officer for justice.

Kalita also added that when he came to know that his land was occupied he complained the matter to the Boko Circle Office, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), DC Kamrup and Chief Minister of Assam at that time. “But I did not get any results from anywhere. No one even came to help me and I was deprived of my own land.” However, Nagen Kalita said he was still paying the treasury of the land.

When Nagen Kalita checked the matter in the Boko Revenue circle after his land was occupied by the ex ARSU President Ramen Singh Rabha, he saw that the same land is in the name of Deepika Rabha, w/o Ramen Singh Rabha. But later Nagen Kalita came to know that the land owner name was changed to Harimohan Rabha and now none of them is the land owner of the circle office register.

“I had contact with Ramen Singh Rabha at that time and asked him to meet for discussion about the matter, however he never responded to me. The idea that the president of a student organisation would engage in such behaviour astounded me. What impact would this have on society? Additionally, I learnt that his wife is a professor. I wonder what lessons she would impart?, said Nagen Kalita.

On the other hand, Nagen Kalita also alleged that without his permission the revenue circle office staff registered the same land to others. “I requested the revenue circle office staff not to do such kind of cheating, because I had bought the piece of land with my hard-earned money.”

At the conclusion of his interview with the media, the retired teacher Nagen Kalita asked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for justice over his land. On the other hand, once a co-leader of Ramen Singh Rabha and currently the deputy chairman Ramakanta Rabha and Sumit Rabha, executive member of the RHAC also alleged the same thing that Ramen Singh Rabha had occupied the land of Nagen Kalita.

Also Read: TMC MP Sushmita Dev Slams Kamrup Durga Puja SOP as 'Unconstitutional', Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics

Also Watch: