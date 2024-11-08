Dr Bidyananda Borkakoty Joins As Permanent Principal Of Swahid Moniram Dewan College

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Dr.Bidyanonda Borkakoty, associate professor and head of department of Education in Gargaon College took charge as new principal of Swahid Moniram Dewan (SMD) College, Charing in Sivasagar on November 4. SMD college, Charing is one of the higher educational institution in greater Charing area established in 1964. For the last 12 years the college has been facing lot of problems due to lack of a permanent principal.

The residents of Charing and the surrounding districts have applauded Dr. Bidyanonda Borkakoty’s appointment as the college’s new principal. On that day having present in the college campus Dr Borkatoky was escorted to the college with a procession where a good number of organizations took part.

Dr. Borkakoty who is also an alumni of the college lighted the lamp of the portrait of Swahid Moniram Dewan before entering into the principal room. After signing as principal he discussed with former principal in charge Dr.Robi Kumar Jha and teaching staff. Later, a public meeting was held where a good number of organizations felicitated him. The meeting was anchored by Pranjal Kakoty, executive president, Alumni Association of the college. In the function Promode Duarah, former principal of GKB college, Tamulichiga and president, SMD College governing body, Dr.Asfia Sultana, former principal, Amguri College and Dr. Robi Kumar Jha, former principal in charge SMD college took part as distinguished guests.

