Dr Kailash Chandra Biswal takes charge as Registrar of Tezpur University

Tezpur: Dr Kailash Chandra Biswal, a professor in the Department of Management, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), has assumed his duties as Registrar, Tezpur University, effective from October 14.

Dr Biswal brings a wealth of experience in academic administration and management to his new role. He has been associated with NEHU since 2012, where he joined as an Associate Professor in the Department of Management. Prior to joining NEHU, he served as an Associate Professor in the Department of Master of Business Administration, Gokul P.G. College, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. He has been a Member of the Academic Council, NEHU, and also served as a Member of the School Board of Economics, Management, and Information Sciences, NEHU.

His appointment comes at a crucial time for Tezpur University as it continues to expand its academic programmes and research initiatives.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr KC Biswal to the Tezpur University family,” said Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University. “His experience and leadership will be instrumental in taking the University to new heights.” Prof Biswal succeeded Dr Biren Das as the Registrar, who had served in the post since 2013.

