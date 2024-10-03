Meghalaya: NEHU Delegation Meets Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary at North Eastern Skill Conclave

A Correspondent

Shillong: A delegation from North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla and Prof. Sherwin May Sungoh, met with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary at the North Eastern Skill Conclave at IIM-Shillong on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on the achievements and future plans of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community College (DDUCC), Wahiajer, NEHU, and its contributions to enhancing vocational and skill-based education in line with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF).

Prof. Sherwin May Sungoh briefed the Minister about the curriculum and objectives of DDUCC, highlighting its alignment with the UGC guidelines for skill-based education.

She emphasized that the college aims to break down the social hierarchy associated with vocational education by integrating it into mainstream education. By doing so, the college seeks to elevate the dignity of labour and empower disadvantaged communities.

Prof. Sungoh further elaborated that the college focuses on developing and commercialising traditional skills unique to the region, helping local communities achieve economic self-sufficiency.

Through targeted training programmes, field visits, and hands-on collaboration with industries, the college has successfully enabled youth from rural areas, especially in the Jaintia Hills, to explore self-employment opportunities in sectors such as local industries, agriculture, and entrepreneurship.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shukla briefed the Minister on the significant strides NEHU has made in promoting entrepreneurship through its recently inaugurated Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) in Shillong.

Established as part of the NEC-Sponsored Project, the EDC aims to foster innovation, encourage risk-taking, and nurture entrepreneurial ventures by students, faculty, and local communities.

Prof. Shukla stated, “Entrepreneurship is more than just starting a business; it’s about identifying opportunities, solving problems, and contributing to societal change.”

