Dr. Pitambar Devgoswami Receives 2024 Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Xanhati Award for Cultural and Spiritual Contributions

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The prestigious Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Xanhati Award was given away to noted Xatradhika to Dr. Pitambar Devgoswami, Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Xatra, who has continued his lifelong efforts for the culture, spirituality and integration of Assam for the year 2024 on the occasion of Bhupen Hazarika’s death anniversary on Tuesday at Golaghat.

Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Smriti Divas was organized by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) of Golaghat district in association with Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Smriti Raksha Samiti with a day-long programme.

An open meeting along with felicitation programme was held where AASU central committee vice president Abhibartan Goswami, executive member Prince Doley, president and secretary of Golaghat district unit of AASU Mintu Gogoi and Samiran Bora, journalist Diganta Kumar Bhuyan, educationist Putul Saikia were present. The meeting was presided over by Dr Bhupen Hazarika Smritiraksha Samiti president Putul Saikia and welcome speeches were delivered by vice president of AASU central committee Abhibartan Goswami and aim and purposes of the programme was delivered by Diganta Kumar Bhuyan.

In the meeting Pitambor Dev Goswami was awarded the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Xanhati Bota which included cheleng, japi, xarai, citation letter and cash amount. Notably, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) of Golaghat district and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Smriti Raksha Samiti has been giving away this Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Xanhat Award since 2013.

Also Read: Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava Inaugurates Rabi Crop Seed Distribution for Farmers in Sonitpur District

Also Watch: