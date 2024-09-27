Eviction Drive at Tangla Railway Station Halted Amidst Appeals from Business Community and Residents Ahead of Festive Season

TANGLA: The eviction drive by Rangia division of NF Railway on the unauthorized construction and occupation of railway land in and around Tangla Railway Station area in Tangla town of Udalguri district on Wednesday was halted after stakeholders from the business fraternity made a request to higher officials of NF Railways and Udalguri district administration authorities intervened to postpone the eviction drive on ‘humanitarian grounds’ in view of ensuing festive season of Durga Puja and Kali Puja till November next. According to reports, the Rangia Division of NF Railway months back had issued notices to near about 85 families and businessmen under the relevant sections of Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act 1971 following which the occupants of railway land had moved the court seeking stay over the eviction drive however the court ruled in favour of railways following which railway officials brought in multiple excavators for eviction on Wednesday morning and following the request of business fraternity the eviction drive was halted midway. Pertinently most of the business establishments and dwellers had vacated their premises before the drive.

Sources further claimed that a large area is under radar of the NF Railway where nearly 500 families having several makeshift huts, shops and various business establishments have been illegally encroaching on railway land in station road area of Tangla for more than six decades. The residents of the area who have been occupying the railway land have also made an appeal before the Assam government for alternative arrangement of government land for them. “Most of the inhabitants are indigenous people and don’t own any land. “Where will we go, what will be the fate of our children and family,” said Mukta Deka, a resident. Pertinently, the Tangla railway station one of the busiest in the Rangia-Rangapara and Rangia-Murkongseleng route is also undergoing major renovation works at an cost of Rs 14.14 crore under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme wherein the existing station building will be extended with an improved facade, offering facilities such as retiring rooms and a waiting room with the latest amenities for passenger convenience.

