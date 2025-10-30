Fatal road accident claims lives of three teenagers in Biswanath district

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Three teenagers including two girls were killed in a road accident along the Assam-Arunachal border in Biswanath district on Tuesday evening. According to information available here, the deceased were riding on a motorcycle which hit a tractor from behind leading to their serious injuries. Getting information, police rushed to the spot but could not find the tractor. Police recovered the motorcycle and took the injured teenagers to Biswanath Chariali Civil Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The deceased were identified as Sahil Basumatary of Sonajuli and Agani Narzary and Ragina Narzary of Rupajuli. Police investigation is on to find out the whereabouts of the tractor.

