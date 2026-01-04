Fire incident involving gas tanker disrupts traffic on NH-37 at Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A fire broke out in a moving gas capsule tanker (GJ 06 AX 5847) at around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on National Highway 37 at Ikarijan under Bokakhat Police Station. The fire reportedly started due to a mechanical fault in the cabin. Owing to the prompt action of the Bokakhat police, major damage was averted. The tanker was empty at the time of the incident. Traffic on the national highway remained suspended for a long period.

