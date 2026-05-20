HAFLONG: Six Executive Members Appointed in NCHAC; Two Relieved of Posts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Assam Government’s Hill Areas Department has issued a notification appointing six members of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) as Executive Members of the 13th NCHAC with immediate effect.

According to the notification issued on May 18, the appointments were made by the Governor of Assam under the provisions of the Assam Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951.

The newly appointed Executive Members are Lalremsiama Darnei, Projilt Hojai, Noah Daime, Ngulminlal Leingthang, Manjoy Langthasa, and Ratan Jarambusa.

The notification further stated that Devojit Bathari and Biswajit Daolagupu have ceased to hold the posts of Executive Members of the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council with immediate effect.

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