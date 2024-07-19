Free Medical Camp Organized in Gotlong Village to Aid Flood-Affected Communities in Sonitpur and Tezpur

TEZPUR: After several thousands of people were affected by the floods in about 15 villages, including various parts of Sonitpur district and Tezpur, a free medical camp was organized at the Gotlong Riverside Primary School in Gotlong village near Tezpur. This initiative was taken by the Sonitpur district Health Department in collaboration with the social organization Gotlong Adarsha Youth Association, focusing on the health of the flood-affected residents of Gotlong village.

Despite adverse weather conditions, several thousand flood-affected residents of Gotlong village attended the health service camp and received health services. Gotlong Adarsha Youth Association’s president, Mirjanur Hussain and general secretary, Saidul Islam, made efforts to raise awareness among the residents about various diseases during the flood period.

The general secretary, Saidul Islam of Gotlong Adarsha Youth Association, on behalf of the association, honoured the attending doctors and health workers with a phulam gamosa. The health camp was attended by medical officers Dr Jeeb Dutta and Javed Sufiyan Bhuyan, health officer Morjina Munnaf from Gotlong Ayushman Arogya Mandir, ANMs Anjana Devi and Lily Bora, female health workers Rajashri Das and Nilima Devi (ASHA supervisor), pharmacist Abubakkar Siddique, support staff Moinul Haque and Abu Sama, male health worker Mizanur Rahman, laboratory technician Harshjyoti Bora, and ASHA workers Rahila Begum and Samiran Nessa, who provided health services.

The general secretary said that they are sincerely grateful and thankful on behalf of the villagers to the Sonitpur district Health Department for supporting the initiative of Gotlong Ideal Youth Association in taking steps to ensure the health of the flood-affected residents of their village and the larger region.

