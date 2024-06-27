Gargaon College Observes International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with NSS and Eco Club Collaboration

SIVASAGAR: The NSS Unit of Gargaon College, in collaboration with the Eco Club, observed the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday. The event was moderated by Dr Rimjim Borah, Programme Officer of NSS Unit, Gargaon College who emphasized the importance of this day and its relevance in contemporary society.

The programme commenced with an inaugural speech by renowned educationist and columnist Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, the Principal of Gargaon College. Dr Mahanta spoke about the severe impacts of drug abuse on individuals, families, and communities, and stressed the need for collective efforts to address this growing menace. Dr Mahanta also pointed out the role of educational institutions in spreading awareness and fostering a drug-free environment. He encouraged volunteers to stay vigilant and support each other in resisting peer pressure and making healthy lifestyle choices. By sharing real-life stories and data, he illustrated the dire consequences of drug addiction and the far-reaching effects of illicit drug trafficking on society.

A pledge against Drug Abuse and Illicit of Trafficking was taken by all participants, led by Apurba Saikia. This collective vow underscored the commitment of the attendees to fight against drug abuse and support a drug-free community. A few volunteers expressed their views regarding drug abuse and its effects. Dr Rimjim Borah concluded the event with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and attendees. The programme saw the participation of a few faculty members who showed their support and dedication to the cause.

