Victory in Lok Sabha is not just one person’s win: MP Gaurav Gogoi

SIVASAGAR: Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the central government and newly-elected MP from Jorhat, celebrated his birthday on Wednesday. On this occasion, MP Gaurav Gogoi visited the historic Shiva Dol in Sivasagar on Wednesday morning, where he offered prayers. Additionally, he participated in a tree planting and cleanliness drive organized by the Gaurav Gogoi Fan Club. Speaking to the media, Gaurav Gogoi expressed his commitment to continue serving the people diligently. He also remarked on the lack of necessary support from the Archaeological Survey of India for the preservation, beautification, and development of historical sites in Assam as tourist destinations.

After offering prayers at the Shiva Dol, Gaurav Gogoi participated in a grand felicitation ceremony held at Sivasagar Yuvadal. He was accompanied by Nazira MLA and Leader of the Opposition in Assam, Debabrata Saikia, and Titabor MLA Bhaskarjyoti Baruah. Over 200 representatives from Sivasagar District Congress, Block Congress, Mandal Congress, various organizations, and social organizations attended the event, where Gaurav Gogoi was felicitated. The public meeting, which saw the participation of more than two thousand people, featured speeches from Debabrata Saikia and Gaurav Gogoi, with Sivasagar District Congress President Manjir Gogoi delivering the welcome address.

Among those present on the stage were Ajay Kumar Gogoi, General Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Lakhi Handique, General Secretary, Subhramitra Gogoi, Secretary, Julu Chetia, and spokesperson Manoranjan Borgohain, along with several state-level party leaders. The meeting began with the lighting of lamps in front of portraits of former Chief Ministers Hiteswar Saikia, Tarun Gogoi, and former Minister and Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Pranab Gogoi.

In his speech, Gaurav Gogoi said, “The victory in the Lok Sabha is not just one person’s victory. It is not a victory for any particular party. Everyone has played a role in this victory, and everyone should feel proud. The people have raised their voices against power, money, and oppression and have emerged victorious. In the recent Lok Sabha session, I spoke about the need for a passport center in Sivasagar, the improvement of transportation and air connectivity between Sivasagar and Jorhat. In the coming days, I will raise the issue of healthcare. I wish MLA Akhil Gogoi a speedy recovery. I spoke to him over the phone a few days ago, and I hope he recovers soon and reconnects with the people.”

