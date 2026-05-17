Golaghat administration conducts mock drill to strengthen disaster response

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A special mock drill was conducted by the Golaghat district administration on Friday to enhance public awareness and emergency preparedness during war-like or disaster situations. Authorities simulated emergency conditions in the heart of the Golaghat town. As soon as the sirens sounded, controlled mock explosions were staged, creating a realistic disaster scenario. The fire and emergency services immediately launched rescue operations, while teams from the Civil Defence and Social Protection Department evacuated the injured and arranged medical assistance. Speaking on the occasion, Golaghat Additional Deputy Commissioner Jintu Bora said that the mock drill was conducted as per government directives to train all concerned departments on how to respond effectively during emergencies and rescue civilians in critical situations.

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